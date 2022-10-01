‘2019 WC final was over 2 years ago…I still till this day revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans’: Ben Stokes on Harsha Bhogle’s Twitter thread over Deepti Sharma’s criticism

The discussion around Deepti Sharma’s dismissal of Charlie Dean during the 3rd England-India ODI at Lord’s doesn’t seem to die down, does it?

On Friday, broadcaster Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to criticise the reaction of English media and cricket fraternity to the dismissal, referring to it ‘as a cutural thing’.

“I remain disturbed by the vitriol directed towards Deepti. She played by the laws of the game and criticism of what she did must stop,” he wrote on his social media. England men’s Test captain Ben Stokes has now responded to Bhogle’s Twitter thread.

“Harsha….2019 WC final was over 2 years ago, I still till this day revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans, does this disturb you?,” Stokes quote tweeted the Indian broadcaster.

Stokes has been on the receiving end over his dive in the final over of the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand that led to a boundary from a deflection off his bat, eventually taking the match to Super Over, which England won on boundary count.

The latter replied to the 31-year-old by writing, “Well, you were not at fault on that one so with you there. On the reaction in England to the non-striker backing up, I think it is what you are told when you learn the game and so, part of culture. Very happy to chat about it one day if you have a moment.”

Further on Bhogle’s reference to the incident being a cultural thing, Stokes wrote, “Is this a culture thing?? ….absolutely not, I receive messages regarding the overthrows from people all over world, as people all over the world have made comment’s on the Mankad dismissal, not just people who are English.”

Advertisement

The debate on bowler running out the batter at the non-striker’s end has been trending across the cricket community since the moment Deepti Sharma dislodged the bails at the Lord’s Cricket Stadium to dismiss Charlie Dean and complete a 3-0 ODI clean sweep for India last month.

Recently in a press conference, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had said, “We were noticing Charlie Dean was getting out from the crease in the last couple of games. She was taking the long strides outside the popping crease and was taking undue advantage.”