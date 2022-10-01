scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

‘2019 WC final was over 2 years ago…I still till this day revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans’: Ben Stokes on Harsha Bhogle’s Twitter thread over Deepti Sharma’s criticism

The England captain took to his social media to argue over the Indian broadcaster referring to the outburst over the dismissal 'as a cultural thing'.

Ben Stokes, Ben Stokes six overthrows, MCC overthrow rule, MCC new rules, ICC overthrow rule, overthrow rule change, Kumar Dharamsena, World Cup 2019 final, England vs New Zealand final, New Zealand vs England finalEngland's Ben Stokes dives in to make his ground and get a 6 from overthrows during the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The discussion around Deepti Sharma’s dismissal of Charlie Dean during the 3rd England-India ODI at Lord’s doesn’t seem to die down, does it?

On Friday, broadcaster Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to criticise the reaction of English media and cricket fraternity to the dismissal, referring to it ‘as a cutural thing’.

“I remain disturbed by the vitriol directed towards Deepti. She played by the laws of the game and criticism of what she did must stop,” he wrote on his social media. England men’s Test captain Ben Stokes has now responded to Bhogle’s Twitter thread.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies
Jasprit Bumrah has Sushil Kumar like intimidating aura, without him India...Premium
Jasprit Bumrah has Sushil Kumar like intimidating aura, without him India...

“Harsha….2019 WC final was over 2 years ago, I still till this day revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans, does this disturb you?,” Stokes quote tweeted the Indian broadcaster.

Stokes has been on the receiving end over his dive in the final over of the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand that led to a boundary from a deflection off his bat, eventually taking the match to Super Over, which England won on boundary count.

The latter replied to the 31-year-old by writing, “Well, you were not at fault on that one so with you there. On the reaction in England to the non-striker backing up, I think it is what you are told when you learn the game and so, part of culture. Very happy to chat about it one day if you have a moment.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Further on Bhogle’s reference to the incident being a cultural thing, Stokes wrote, “Is this a culture thing?? ….absolutely not, I receive messages regarding the overthrows from people all over world, as people all over the world have made comment’s on the Mankad dismissal, not just people who are English.”

Advertisement

The debate on bowler running out the batter at the non-striker’s end has been trending across the cricket community since the moment Deepti Sharma dislodged the bails at the Lord’s Cricket Stadium to dismiss Charlie Dean and complete a 3-0 ODI clean sweep for India last month.

Recently in a press conference, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had said, “We were noticing Charlie Dean was getting out from the crease in the last couple of games. She was taking the long strides outside the popping crease and was taking undue advantage.”

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 03:54:42 pm
Next Story

Congress rejigs Uttar Pradesh unit, appoints Brijlal Khabri as party’s state chief

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 01: Latest News