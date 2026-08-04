Ben Stokes’ next chapter: ‘I want to be England coach’ after ruling out Ashes return

England's captain Ben Stokes along with his team members, walks back to the pavilion at the end of day one of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval (AP Photo/James Elsby)

Former England captain Ben Stokes has ruled out any possibility of making an international comeback but has expressed a strong desire to coach the national team in the future.

“I’m doing my level three coaching now while I’m still playing, because I want, when the day comes that I’m not playing any more, I’d love to be able to have all that stuff signed off and done,” Stokes said on the For the Love of Cricket podcast, speaking alongside his former teammates Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad.

“I know what I want to do in terms of staying within the game, which is to be a coach. And would I love to be coach of England one day? Absolutely. I just really like the idea of being, again, like, in some form of leadership away from playing,” he added.