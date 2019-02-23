Ben Stokes first England bowler to deliver line no-ball in ODIs in two years

England allrounder Ben Stokes on Saturday achieved an unwanted milestone – he became the first England bowler in over two years to deliver a line-no ball. The moment occurred in the 48th over of the 2nd ODI between England and West Indies, when Stokes was bowling to Hetmyer.

Hetmyer slapped the delivery to a corner and ran a single on the no-ball delivery, bringing Ashley Nurse to face the free hit. The left-armer heaved a straighter delivery from Stokes to midwicket and only managed a single on the free-hit.

One of the most amazing stats sequences in cricket came to an end today with a Ben Stokes no-ball in Bridgetown. A line no-ball by an England bowler in ODIs after two years and over 11,000 deliveries without overstepping. #WIvEng — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) 22 February 2019

It is after 11,000 deliveries that an England bowler has overstepped in the ODI format.

In the same over, the right-armer had earlier bowled a no-ball for height reasons, which went for a single. The ensuing free hit also went for a single, with both Nurse and Hetmyer failing to capitalise on the opportunity. Throughout in the innings, the Three Lions gave away 3 extras for No balls and 13 extras for wides.

Hetmyer eventually went on to score a ton, as Windies finished 289/6 in 50 overs, setting England a target of 290 runs to chase. In reply, England were bowled out for 263, giving Windies a 26-run win.

With the win, West Indies levelled the series 1-1.