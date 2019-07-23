Ben Stokes declines New Zealander of the Year nomination, backs Kane Williamson

England All-rounder Ben Stokes, who was named man of the match as England broke Kiwi hearts in the Lord’s World Cup final this month, have refused to accept his nomination for the New Zealander of the Year award.

The 28-year-old was born in New Zealand but moved to England aged 12. Kane Williamson was the player of the tournament and an inspirational leader of men. He shows humility and empathy to every situation and is an all-round good bloke.

In a social media post, Stokes said,” I am flattered to be nominated for New Zealander of the Year. I am proud of my New Zealand and Maori heritage but it would not sit right with me to be nominated for this prestigious award. There are people who deserve this recognition more and have done a lot more for the country of New Zealand.

I have helped England lift a World Cup and my life is firmly established in the UK – it has been since I was 12-years old.

I feel the whole country should align their support to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. He should be revered as a kiwi legend. He led his team in this World Cup with distinction and honour. He was the player of the tournament and an inspirational leader of men. He shows humility and empathy to every situation and is an all-round good bloke. He typifies what it is to be a New Zealander. He would be a worthy recipient of this accolade. New Zealand, fully support him. He deserves it and gets my vote.”

The New Zealand public nominates “inspirational Kiwis” for the award – those who they believe have made a “significant contribution to our nation and make us proud of our country”. Previous winners have included former New Zealand rugby union captain Richie McCaw, filmmaker Taika Waititi and mental health campaigner Mike King.