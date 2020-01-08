Ben Stokes convinces shy Dom Sibley to accept Man of the Match award

Ben Stokes, who was named the Man of the Match in the 2nd Test between England and South Africa on Tuesday, said Dom Sibley should be the deserved winner of the award. Ben Stokes, who was named the Man of the Match in the 2nd Test between England and South Africa on Tuesday, said Dom Sibley should be the deserved winner of the award.

Ben Stokes was at the centre of another Test match for the ages this week, as his three wickets in the last hour of the match earned England a victory over South Africa in Cape Town on Tuesday. Stokes, who was named Man of the Match, however, insisted that young opening batsman Dom Sibley be given the award.

Stokes was seen trying to drag Sibley up to the podium at the end of the match, but Sibley – either out of humility or shyness – broke away from Stokes’s grasp.

When Stokes was asked about trying to bring Sibley up to the podium with him, Stokes said, “I came in situations where it was do or die really and I thought Dom put all the hard yards in to get us in the position of winning. He’s the man of the match, he should be the one up here. But he’s unfortunately slid away, but I won’t be taking that, he’s trying to run away as fast as he can.”

Stokes scored 119 runs in the match, held six catches and took three vital wickets in the match. The England vice-captain insisted that Sibley, who scored an unbeaten 133 in the second innings to set up the victory, was the deserved winner of the Man of the Match award.

However, Stokes was quoted by The Guardian as saying that he had managed to convince Sibley, the 24-year-old opener who was playing in only his fourth Test.

“So we are sitting next to each other in the dressing room and I walked in, gave it to him and he put it in my place,” said Stokes. “I went ‘no’ and put it in his bag. I walked back in and it was back in my bag. I said: ‘You’ve shafted me once by making me do the interviews, if it ends up back in my spot we are never sitting next to each other again.’ He has got it now.”

A message from the man of the moment 👏#SAvENG pic.twitter.com/PCbkIWolTM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 7, 2020

England won the 2nd Test by 189 runs with less than half an hour remaining in the match to draw the 5-Test series level at 1-1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd