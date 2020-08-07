Ben Stokes steps too far out, Mohammad Abbas steps in from the shadows

Mohammad Abbas reacts after bowling out Ben Stokes out on Day 2 (Reuters) Mohammad Abbas reacts after bowling out Ben Stokes out on Day 2 (Reuters)

Ben Stokes was batting almost a foot outside of his crease on the second day of the 1st Test to negate the possibly of being caught lbw by Pakistan’s seam bowlers, but left a huge gap to be bowled out by Mohammad Abbas, the 30-year-old who could turn out to be Pakistan’s ace in the pack in this series.

Stokes was bowled out for a duck, his first in England in 50 innings, the first since 2017. His dismissal left England staggering at 12/3, from which they recovered to post 92/4 at the end of play on Thursday, trailing by 234.

The man responsible for the wicket, Abbas, finished the day with 2/24.

Michael Vaughan had said before the Test that the summer of 2020 could be remembered as that of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis from almost three decades ago, but Abbas showed why he could turn out to be deadliest in the series because of his seam movement. Both Naseem and Shaheen bowled faster than Abbas on Day 2, but got less movement than him.

It was the scrambled seam that did Stokes in. Abbas drew him forward and just beat his outside edge with some late away movement, the ball crashing into his off stump. The ball seamed 1.8 degrees away from Stokes and swung 0.2 degrees in, reported CricViz.

Abbas now has a record of 2 dismissals and 0 runs in the 12 balls he has bowled to Stokes. In fact, on the tour of England in 2018, Abbas had been one of Pakistan’s most successful bowlers, with match figures of 8/64 at Lord’s.

Wasim Akram said moments after the wicket: “What a story Abbas has! He was working in a tannery not too long ago. In fact, he got to play his first season in Pakistan after he won a toss against another player. Then two season, he took 61 and 71 wickets, and then Misbah ul Haq picked him for Pakistan in 2017.”

Abbas, making his debut in 2017, took a wicket of his second ball in Test cricket, getting Kraigg Brathwaite out on the tour of West Indies. He has picked 75 wickets in 18 Test since then.

While he does not have the pace of his younger colleagues, what makes him especially dangerous in England is that he usually seams it slightly into the right-handed batsman, ensuring that he makes them play at nearly 80 per cent of his deliveries. That could be the telling factor in this series.

