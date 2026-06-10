Stokes, Atkinson dropped from 2nd ENG vs NZ Test after nightclub incident

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With rumours swirling around Ben Stokes future after an incident at a night club after the 1st Test vs New Zealand, England on Wednesday revealed their squad for the second Test without Stokes with Joe Root named as interim captain. Pacer Gut Atkinson, who was also involved in the aforementioned incident, was also dropped.
“The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that, given the ongoing investigation, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have not been made available for selection for the Rothesay 2nd Test against New Zealand, which starts at the Kia Oval on Wednesday 17 June. Yorkshire batter Joe Root will lead the team as Interim Captain. Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer and Essex batter Jordan Cox have been added to the squad,” England said in a statement.
On Monday, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had said that it is investigating captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson over an undisclosed “incident” in a “nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning”. ECB said that it was investigating “a breach of team protocols” in the hours after England beat New Zealand by 115 runs in the first Test at Lord’s.
Joe Root will lead the team as Interim Captain at the Kia Oval.
Click below for our 15-player squad for the 2nd Test 📝
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 10, 2026
“The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men’s Test against New Zealand. Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place,” said the board in a statement on Monday.
“We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed and we will provide a further update when possible.”
Stokes had said after the match that he was aware of how much England would’ve been criticised had they failed to win the first Test, before stating he is looking forwarding having a “proper beer with the boys.”
Joe Root (Yorkshire) – Captain, Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Shoaib Bashir (Derbyshire), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Jordan Cox (Essex), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Matthew Fisher (Surrey), Emilio Gay (Durham), James Rew (Somerset), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.