England's captain Ben Stokes leaves the field after lost the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

With rumours swirling around Ben Stokes future after an incident at a night club after the 1st Test vs New Zealand, England on Wednesday revealed their squad for the second Test without Stokes with Joe Root named as interim captain. Pacer Gut Atkinson, who was also involved in the aforementioned incident, was also dropped.

“The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that, given the ongoing investigation, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have not been made available for selection for the Rothesay 2nd Test against New Zealand, which starts at the Kia Oval on Wednesday 17 June. Yorkshire batter Joe Root will lead the team as Interim Captain. Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer and Essex batter Jordan Cox have been added to the squad,” England said in a statement.