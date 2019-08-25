Ashes 2019: ‘The Summer of Stokes is etched into our psyche’

Ben Stokes scored a stunning 135 not out as England kept its Ashes hopes alive with a one-wicket win over Australia in the third test at Headingley. Stokes scored the winning four Sunday in the afternoon session on Day 4 as England finished on 362/9 in its second innings _ chasing what seemed an improbable 359 _ after an unbeaten 76-run stand for the 10th wicket with Jack Leach, who scored only 1 run in the partnership. It’s the highest successful fourth-innings chase by England in a test match. Here are the best reactions after the match-

“The Summer of Stokes” is already etched into our psyche just as “Botham’s Ashes” were in 1981. @EmeraldStadium Headingley is a special ground for sheer sporting theatre. #TheAshes2019 are alive. @benstokes38 take a bow! #englandcricket #Ashes2019 — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) August 25, 2019

I’ve seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I’ve seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave a magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance.

Well done @ECB_cricket — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 25, 2019

When @GeoffreyBoycott says it’s the Greatest Test innings he has seen in 60 yrs watching the game you know it’s the GREATEST @benstokes38 !!! #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2019

You cannot do that Ben Stokes ….. — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 25, 2019

Ben Stokes, you absolute beauty! What an innings 👏 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 25, 2019

Wow! Another all time great Test innings. Second this year. Kusal Perara in Feb & Stokes today. 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#Ashes2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 25, 2019

Nothing like the drama of test match cricket #Ashes19 — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) August 25, 2019

Time and again @benstokes38 Plays the kind of cricket and wins the games which makes him the best all rounder of the current lot #ashes #TestCricket #freak — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 25, 2019

Unbelievable scenes at the ashes ! @benstokes38 can’t really describe what you did with that bat, hats of to you 🎩 test cricket at its best 🏏 #Ashes2019 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2019

What a remarkable Test Match. One of the best test 100s you will see. Brilliant stuff from @benstokes38 Gritty contribution from Leach. Congratulations @ECB_cricket #Ashes #ENGAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 25, 2019

This innings from Stokes could change the way teams approach a similar situation – where a big-hitting batsman is playing with a number 11. What a cricketer. Advertising In many ways, similar to the way Laxman and Dravid changed the approach to follow-ons, 18 years ago. — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) August 25, 2019

What an innings from @benstokes38, will go down as one of the greatest test innings, Headingley does it again! #Ashes #BenStokes — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) August 25, 2019

The teams are now level at 1-1 in the series. Australia would have secured the famous urn with a 2-0 lead and only two tests remaining in the five-match series. The fourth test starts Sept. 4 at Old Trafford. Australia won the previous Ashes series 4-0 Down Under in 2017-18.