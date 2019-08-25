Toggle Menu
Ashes 2019: ‘The Summer of Stokes is etched into our psyche’

Ben Stokes scored a stunning 135 not out as England kept its Ashes hopes alive with a one-wicket win over Australia in the third test at Headingley

Ben Stokes scored the winning four Sunday in the afternoon session on Day 4 as England finished on 362/9 in its second innings. (Reuters)

Ben Stokes scored a stunning 135 not out as England kept its Ashes hopes alive with a one-wicket win over Australia in the third test at Headingley. Stokes scored the winning four Sunday in the afternoon session on Day 4 as England finished on 362/9 in its second innings _ chasing what seemed an improbable 359 _ after an unbeaten 76-run stand for the 10th wicket with Jack Leach, who scored only 1 run in the partnership. It’s the highest successful fourth-innings chase by England in a test match. Here are the best reactions after the match-

The teams are now level at 1-1 in the series. Australia would have secured the famous urn with a 2-0 lead and only two tests remaining in the five-match series. The fourth test starts Sept. 4 at Old Trafford. Australia won the previous Ashes series 4-0 Down Under in 2017-18.

