England squad hit by illness ahead of first Pakistan Test

England’s preparations for the first Test in Pakistan have been dealt a serious blow with nearly half the squad affected by an illness, reports Sky Sports.

Captain Ben Stokes is among those affected. It is believed to be a bug or virus rather than Covid, with England making their final training session ahead of the Test match on Wednesday morning optional.

Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope and Joe Root reported for the practice session at the stadium in Rawalpindi, with the rest remaining at their Islamabad base.

Root is said to have experienced symptoms on Tuesday, but has since recovered.

Stokes had named his nominal starting XI for the match but his plans could now be forced to change.