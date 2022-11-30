scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

England squad hit by illness ahead of first Pakistan Test

Nearly half the squad affected. It is believed to be a bug or virus rather than Covid.

England Cricket Team (Twitter/englandcricket)

England’s preparations for the first Test in Pakistan have been dealt a serious blow with nearly half the squad affected by an illness, reports Sky Sports.

Captain Ben Stokes is among those affected. It is believed to be a bug or virus rather than Covid, with England making their final training session ahead of the Test match on Wednesday morning optional.

Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope and Joe Root reported for the practice session at the stadium in Rawalpindi, with the rest remaining at their Islamabad base.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Root is said to have experienced symptoms on Tuesday, but has since recovered.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

Stokes had named his nominal starting XI for the match but his plans could now be forced to change.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 01:02:57 pm
Next Story

Temple elephant dies of cardiac arrest in Puducherry

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 30: Latest News
close