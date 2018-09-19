Ben Stokes, Alex Hales included in England’s ODI squad to Sri Lanka

Ben Stokes will return to action on England’s tour to Sri Lanka in October. (Source: Reuters) Ben Stokes will return to action on England’s tour to Sri Lanka in October. (Source: Reuters)

Following the announcement on Tuesday that Ben Stokes and Alex Hales have been charged with bringing the game into disrepute, the two have been included in England’s five-match ODI series squad against Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place in October. Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone as well as Sam Curran have also been called up for England’s tour to Sri Lanka.

After an injury spell early in the career, the 24-year old has become one of the quickest English bowlers. Starting att Northamptonshire, Stone moved to Edgbaston in 2017 before his fine spell at Warwickshire. During the Royal London One-Day Cup, he led his side’s wicket-tally with 12 wickets at 28.17.

Stone will be replacing Liam Plunkett, who is set to miss the first three matches of the series due to his marriage.

Sam Curran’s brother Tom is also a part of the ODI series which will possibly become the first time brothers will play together in the same match for England since Adam and Ben Hollioake in 1999.

England, who leave for Colombo on September 30, are set to play five ODIs against Sri Lanka, staring on October 10 in Dambulla. That will be followed by T20I fixture before the Test series begin.

England are set to announce a squad for the one-off T20 match as well as for the three-match Test series in due course.

England Squad:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

