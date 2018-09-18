Ben Stokes, Alex Hales charged for bringing disrepute to game

England cricket player Ben Stokes listens as his lawyer reads a statement outside Bristol Crown Court after he was acquitted of affray in Bristol. (Source: Reuters) England cricket player Ben Stokes listens as his lawyer reads a statement outside Bristol Crown Court after he was acquitted of affray in Bristol. (Source: Reuters)

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has charged Ben Stokes and Alex Hales for bringing the game into disrepute following a Bristol nightclub brawl incident in September 2017. The two cricketers are set to face a disciplinary panel on December 5 and 7.

Stokes has been on trial at the Bristol Crown Court and the independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) had withheld its judgement on the matter until the court verdict. The CDC started their deliberations once Stokes was found not guilty. The panel is set to comprise of Tim O’Gorman, the chair, Chris Tickle and Mike Smith with the meetings scheduled to be held in private in London.

Following England’s victory over West Indies in an ODI series on September 25, 2017, Stokes and Hales were involved in an incident outside Mbargo nightclub in Bristol. While Stokes was charged with affray and later declared not guilty by a jury, Hales was not charged. 27-year-old England all rounder Stokes was accused of knocking unconscious two men, Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale.

Prosecutors said Stokes, who helped England to victory in the first Test against India this month but missed the second match because of the trial, had lost control after drinking heavily earlier in the night. After being refused entry to the Mbargo nightclub, the cricketer had abused the doorman and then mocked two openly gay men, the court was told. Stokes then got into a fight with Ali and Hale.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd