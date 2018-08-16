Ben Stokes not a ‘hero’, he brought game into disrepute, says Michael Vaughan

England cricketer Ben Stokes with wife Clare Ratcliffe outside Bristol Crown Court. (Source: Reuters) England cricketer Ben Stokes with wife Clare Ratcliffe outside Bristol Crown Court. (Source: Reuters)

England allrounder Ben Stokes, who was cleared of affray charges at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday, was included in England’s squad for the third Test against India. But former captain Michael Vaughan believes that England fans should not give Stokes a hero’s reception during the match. Speaking in an interview to BBC, the former batsman said, “He has brought the game into disrepute. Knowing the England cricket fans as I do, they will give him a reception. I don’t think he deserves that. He’s certainly not a hero, as some have portrayed him to be.”

Vaughan, who captained England between 2003 and 2008, further added that the star cricketer owes an apology to fans. “I do think he owes many an apology. The cricketing fans around Ben will cheer him and love him. But most away from cricket don’t see him in a great light at all. He has to win back quite a lot of people in terms of the perception of what he is,” he said.

The 43-year old further went on to add that he was surprised the 27-year old decided against taking a break from cricket after the trial. “I can’t get my head around why he wouldn’t want to take a little bit of time off – even if England wanted him. He’s just gone through eight days in crown court,” he said.

“I thought he might have wanted to take a bit of a breather from the game – to just step back, assess what’s gone on and be close to his family. They’re the ones who have been put through a hell of a lot over the last 10 months,” he added.

Stokes was regarded as ‘hero’ by British media after the first Test win against India at Edgbaston, in which he took three crucial wickets on the 4th day, also dismissing skipper Virat Kohli, to seal the match for his side. India and England will play the third Test at Trent Bridge from Saturday.

