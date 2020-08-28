scorecardresearch
Friday, August 28, 2020
‘Best moment in CPL history’: Watch Ben Dunk bowl wearing hat and shades against Zouks

The appearance of Ben Dunk was appreciated by the fans, with many claiming this as one of the reasons for CPL being as the 'biggest party of the year'.

Published: August 28, 2020 3:14:31 pm
(Source: Twitter/FlashCric)

After smashing back to back sixes to help St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to secure their first win, Australian cricketer Ben Dunk was seen performing a rare role for his side against St Lucia Zouks.

Dunk bowled a total of 2.4 overs wearing his hat and shades, adding a completely new dimension of wearing accessories while bowling in a competitive match. He also went on to pick his maiden CPL wicket by dismissing Najibullah Zadran.

The appearance of Dunk was appreciated by the fans, with many claiming this as one of the reasons for CPL being as the ‘biggest party of the year’.

What happened in the match?

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi claimed 5 for 15, powering St Lucia Zouks to a comprehensive six-wicket win over the Patriots. Patriots were restricted to 110 for 9 in 20 overs, Zouks were never in trouble and coasted to an easy win with 32 balls to spare.

