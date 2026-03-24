Ben Duckett pulls out of IPL 2026, faces ban until 2029

England opening batter Ben Duckett has withdrawn from the upcoming 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season to focus on his international career. The left-hander, who had been acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore at the 2025 auction, described the decision as “difficult” but said it was the right choice for his career.

Duckett’s withdrawal means he will be ineligible to play in the tournament until 2029. The BCCI had announced ahead of IPL 2025 that any player who opts out after being bought at the auction without a legitimate reason would face a two-season ban.

“It was a very difficult decision, and I want to apologise to everyone at Delhi that I won’t be coming. I felt it was going to be a great opportunity when I put myself in the auction, and for a franchise like Delhi to pick me up was amazing. I was buzzing. It’s the best competition in the world with the best players, and would have been an amazing experience.”