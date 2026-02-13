Sam and Tom Curran’s brother Ben replaces injured Brendan Taylor in Zimbabwe’s T20 World Cup squad

Ben Curran played for Northamptonshire until 2022 before moving to play cricket in Zimbabwe, where he spent much of his childhood. (Photo Credit: Zimbabwe Cricket)

Sam Curran is no longer the only member of his family playing in the 2026 T20 World Cup, although England have not made any new additions to their squad. His brother Ben Curran will now join him in the tournament, in Zimbabwe colours.

The 29-year-old Ben, who has played eight Tests and as many ODIs for Zimbabwe but is yet to make his T20I debut, has been called up after veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor was ruled out of the tournament. “Curran was named as a replacement when Taylor was ruled out after sustaining a right hamstring injury during the match against Oman on 9 February,” said the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a statement on Friday.