Sam and Tom Curran’s brother Ben replaces injured Brendan Taylor in Zimbabwe’s T20 World Cup squad

Ben Curran has played eight Tests and as many ODIs for Zimbabwe but is yet to make his T20I debut.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 01:09 PM IST
Ben Curran played for Northamptonshire until 2022 before moving to play cricket in Zimbabwe, where he spent much of his childhood. (Photo Credit: Zimbabwe Cricket)Ben Curran played for Northamptonshire until 2022 before moving to play cricket in Zimbabwe, where he spent much of his childhood. (Photo Credit: Zimbabwe Cricket)
Sam Curran is no longer the only member of his family playing in the 2026 T20 World Cup, although England have not made any new additions to their squad. His brother Ben Curran will now join him in the tournament, in Zimbabwe colours.

The 29-year-old Ben, who has played eight Tests and as many ODIs for Zimbabwe but is yet to make his T20I debut, has been called up after veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor was ruled out of the tournament. “Curran was named as a replacement when Taylor was ruled out after sustaining a right hamstring injury during the match against Oman on 9 February,” said the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a statement on Friday.

Zimbabwe are placed in in Group B while England are in Group C, which means that a face off between the Curran brothers is not yet guaranteed. At the time of publishing, Zimbabwe are locked in battle with former champions Australia in their second match of the tournament. England, meanwhile, are languishing in fourth place in Group C, having won and lost a game each thus far.

While Sam, Ben and their older brother Tom are sons of former Zimbabwe pacer Kevin Curran, it is only Ben who has gone on to follow their father’s footsteps and represent Zimbabwe in international cricket.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Curran (@tc59)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Curran (@tc59)

The 30-year-old Tom Curran has made 60 appearances across formats for England, having made his international debut in a T20I against South Africa in June 2017. He hasn’t managed to play international cricket since July 2021 though. Sam Curran, the youngest of the brothers aged 27, has played 134 matches for England across formats, having made his debut in a Test match against Pakistan in June 2018. Ben Curran played for Northamptonshire until 2022 before moving to play cricket in Zimbabwe, where he spent much of his childhood. He made his debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe in December 2018.

ALSO READ | Godfather Allan Lamb gets goosebumps: ‘Wish Kevin Curran was alive to see Sam Curran today’

Raza confirms Taylor out for the tournament

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza confirmed at toss ahead of their T20 World Cup match against Australia that Taylor had been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. “Brendan Taylor picked up an injury and he’s been ruled out of the competition,” captain Sikandar Raza said at the toss before Zimbabwe’s match against Australia here on Friday.

Taylor was struggling while running between the wickets and was promptly taken off (retired hurt) after making 31 off 30 balls during Zimbabwe’s run chase against Oman. Raza had later said that he did not want to aggravate the problem considering Taylor’s importance to the team.

