Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Being MS Dhoni’s trusted deputy, most enjoyable and exciting period in my career: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt post for his former captain MS Dhoni, said being his 'trusted deputy' was the most enjoyable and exciting period of his career.

Kohli, dhoniMS Dhoni and Virat Kohli (File Photo/AFP)

“Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18,” said former India skipper Virat Kohli to Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday, expressing gratitude for the “friendship and belief” that he got from the talismanic senior.

“Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career,” Kohli wrote on his social media accounts.

Dhoni and Kohli shared a visibly comfortable equation even after the latter took over the leader’s mantle and both spoke highly of each other.

Virat Kohli, who is going through a lean patch is set to return for Team India in Asia Cup, following his brief break from international cricket.

Kohli was rested after India’s tour of England ended in mid-July and has played just in four T20s and scored 81 runs since the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year. He also had below-par run in the IPL last season, making 341 runs at a strike rate of 116.

India will start their campaign with the high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan contest on August 28.

Team India will lock horns against their arch-rivals for the first time since the 10-wicket drubbing in Dubai last year but according to Sharma things will be different this time.

