Being MS Dhoni’s trusted deputy, most enjoyable and exciting period in my career: Virat Kohli

Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PafGRkMH0Y — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 25, 2022

"I've always said this and I will say it again, you will always be my Captain," #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli pays his tribute to @msdhoni who announced his retirement from international cricket at 1929 hours yesterday.#ThankYouMSD pic.twitter.com/U6uWlow4lB — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2020

Dhoni and Kohli shared a visibly comfortable equation even after the latter took over the leader’s mantle and both spoke highly of each other.

Virat Kohli, who is going through a lean patch is set to return for Team India in Asia Cup, following his brief break from international cricket.

Kohli was rested after India’s tour of England ended in mid-July and has played just in four T20s and scored 81 runs since the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year. He also had below-par run in the IPL last season, making 341 runs at a strike rate of 116.

India will start their campaign with the high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan contest on August 28.

Team India will lock horns against their arch-rivals for the first time since the 10-wicket drubbing in Dubai last year but according to Sharma things will be different this time.