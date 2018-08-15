Being Indian is about doing all the right things, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir shared his views on patriotism, how it is important to walk the talk and what makes him feel patriotic on and off the field. (Source: File) Gautam Gambhir shared his views on patriotism, how it is important to walk the talk and what makes him feel patriotic on and off the field. (Source: File)

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said that one should remain patriotic throughout the year and not just on one particular day- Independence Day, Republic Day. Gambhir, who believes that patriotism should not come with a ‘shelf life’ celebrated India’s 72 Independence Day with his family and once again reiterated his support for the Indian armed forces. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, the southpaw also shared his views on patriotism, how it is important to walk the talk and what makes him feel patriotic on and off the field.

“Sometimes, being patriotic is equated to how much you can abuse Pakistan or how many patriotic songs you are listening to on August 15th or January 26th or how much one can shout on a debate on a news channel. I think merely calling names to any country borders on jingoism. You can feel patriotic by saving power, saving water, paying your taxes, not being part of corruption, respecting other communities and religions, being respectful towards women…this too is being patriotic. Me having a tri-color on my cricket helmet is symbolic but how I raise my children can also encapsulate being patriotic,” Gambhir said.

Speaking about the social evils that he would like to eradicate, Gambhir said, “First step is intent. I often joke that we are a “talking nation” and not an “acting nation”. For last 70 years, people have been talking from Red Fort, in Parliament House, in Vidhan Sabhas and now on prime time TV and social media. Enough of talking, now lets walk the talk.”

“We make the system, so let’s not blame the system for everything. Secondly, I’d like to see 100 per cent socially literate India. Please note I am seeking “social literacy” and not a superficial, literate India, which claims to read and write but is not allowed to think. If our lot gets socially evolved, we can surely curb population and select our leaders/representatives judiciously. Unfortunately, at the moment, our leaders can control us through religion, caste, community and even beef! It is embarrassing,” he added.

When asked if he felt patriotic on the field, the left-handed batsmen said, “Like I said, whenever I call spade a spade I feel patriotic. Being Indian is about doing all the right things, which never harm anyone else. I just follow that mantra.”

