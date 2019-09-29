Beginner’s duck

The biggest attraction of the tour game between the Indian Board President’s XI and South Africans was Rohit Sharma. Opening in red-ball cricket is an uncharted territory for him, but the selectors and the Indian team management have picked him to open the innings in the upcoming three-Test series against South Africa.

From that perspective, this game was an audition for the Mumbai batsman. He lasted just two balls and scored a duck after the visitors declared at 279/6 at Vizianagaram on Saturday. An edge to a Vernon Philander delivery to ‘keeper Heinrich Klaasen brought about Rohit’s dismissal. A predominantly back foot player, he has had this tendency of not getting his front foot to the ball, full and moving, at the start of his innings. Then again, a two-ball stay in the middle in a warm-up fixture hardly reduces Rohit’s prospects of opening the innings in the first Test that commences from October 2. Some runs under his belt ahead of the Test, though, would have helped him get into the groove.

The three-day tour game ended in a draw today. The Indian Board President’s XI scored 265/8, replying to the South Africans’ 279/6 declared. Wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat scored 71 off just 57 balls, hitting seven fours and five sixes, after Priyank Panchal (60) and Siddhesh Lad (52 not out) got to half-centuries. Mayank Agarwal, who will open with Rohit in Tests, scored 39. For the Saffers, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took 3/35. Earlier, opener Aiden Markram had scored 100 and middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma made 87 not out.

Coming back to Rohit, during a recent interview with this paper, chief selector MSK Prasad had spoken about the thought process behind considering the batsman as a Test opener. “We felt that Rohit was outstanding in white-ball cricket and also he has done reasonably well in the middle-order in Australia. We feel that he has the ability and skills to excel as an opening batsman in the longer format also. Hence, we have given him the opportunity and we wish and hope that he will seize the opportunity,” Prasad told this paper.

Rohit, a legend in white-ball cricket, has somehow failed to replicate his limited-overs success in the long-form. In six years after making his debut in 2013, the 32-year-old has played 27 Tests, scoring 1,585 runs at 39.62. Following a hugely successful World Cup, he sat out in the two-match Test series in the West Indies, as Hanuma Vihari was preferred over him in the middle-order. Vihari scored a century and two half-centuries in two Tests, cementing his place at No. 6 in the process.

With the middle-order occupied, opening was the only slot available to give Rohit red-ball game time. KL Rahul’s poor form and his subsequent omission from the Test squad created the vacancy. At the turn of the century, Sourav Ganguly’s India had converted Virender Sehwag to an opener, which augured great for the team. Sehwag redefined Test match opening.

Asked, if Rohit needs to take a leaf out of Sehwag’s book to be a successful Test opener, Prasad said: “Rohit himself has an identity which he created for himself with his stellar performances in white-ball cricket, batting at the top of the order. I wish that he should transform the same performances in red-ball cricket too, with the opportunity he has been given to bat at the top.”

So it’s pretty clear that both the chief selector and team management are backing Rohit to be a success as an opener. “In West Indies also it’s actually hard to see a player like Rohit sitting outside. He works so hard, he has been with the Test team for long now, so if he gets an opportunity I will be really happy for him and I’m sure he will do well,” Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said the other day.

A seamless transition from a middle-order batsman to opening the innings in Test cricket, however, is a hard act. Even a player of VVS Laxman’s class had struggled, when he was forced to open the innings between1996-98. He never felt comfortable. Then again, Laxman didn’t have the experience at that moment in time, which Rohit has as a Test player.

The biggest advantage that Rohit has is his experience, which I didn’t have. I opened in Test cricket only after playing four Test matches. Rohit has played 12 years of international cricket. So he has the maturity and the experience and he is also in good form,” Laxman told former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta, during an interview on latter’s YouTube channel ‘Deep Point’.

The touch artist from Hyderabad didn’t make a serious impression as an opener and he put it down to a “mistake” he made. “I believe the mistake that I made while opening the innings was to change my mindset, which got me a lot of success as a middle-order batsman, whether it’s batting (at) No. 3 or No. 4,” Laxman said, adding: “I also tried to change my technique. As a middle-order batsman, I was always having a front press and then go towards the ball, whereas talking to seniors and coaches, I went to back and across, as I had to face Curtly Ambrose (‘97-away series), who would generate steep bounce from length. This huge change in approach affected my batting and I hope Rohit shouldn’t do it.”

Little wonder then that Laxman advised Rohit to stick to his natural game. “If you tweak your natural game too much, then you will not get the results as your mind gets cluttered and you tend to lose your rhythm. I can admit that my flow was affected when I opened. Rohit is a rhythm-based player and if his touch gets affected, then it will be difficult.”

Brief Scores: South Africa 279/6 decl (Aiden Markram 100 retd out, Temba Bavuma 87 no, Vernon Philander 48, Dharmendra Jadeja 3/66) vs Board President’s XI 265/8 (Rohit Sharma 0, KS Bharat 71 off 57 balls, Priyank Panchal 60 off 77 balls, Siddesh Lad 52 no off 89 balls, Vernon Philander 2/27, Keshav Maharaj 3/35).