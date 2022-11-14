Watch: Jos Buttler asks Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside before champagne celebration

After registering a historic win over Pakistan in the finals, England have become the champions of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Apart from his brilliant performance with the bat on the field, England skipper Jos Buttler is being lauded for another act that has touched fans’ hearts.

As Ben Stokes hit the winning runs for his team, celebrations began in the dressing room and on the ground. Soon after, when the team gathered for celebrations, skipper Jos Buttler was handed the trophy and champagne bottles were ready to be popped.

However, Buttler, respecting the religious faith of two of his teammates- Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, asked them to step aside.

Showing a beautiful gesture, Buttler, first participated in the photo session with the entire team and then reminded Ali and Rashid of the champagne celebrations so that they could go off the field.

A video of him doing the same has gone viral on social media and fans have been praising him ever since.

Respect for religious diversity is an essential element of any peaceful society. Here England captain Jos Buttler asked Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali to leave before they celebrated with champagne. Respect.#ENGvsPAK #T20WorldCup22 #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/Tu9pvqKZba — Mohd Shahnawaz Hussain (@Mohd_S_Hussain) November 13, 2022

Another wrote, “Respect Joss THE BOSS.”

Last year, Australian cricketer Pat Cummins showed a similar gesture. Upon emerging victorious in the Ashes, Cummins stopped his teammates from opening the champagne bottle and called Usman Khwaja onto the stage for team pictures.

After winning the 2022 T20 World Cup final, England will be playing 3 ODIs against Australia starting on Tuesday, November 17th.