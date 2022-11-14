scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Watch: Jos Buttler asks Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside before champagne celebration

As Ben Stokes hit the winning runs for his team, celebrations began in the dressing room and on the ground.

England Cricket Team celebrating their 2022 T20 World Cup Victory. (Source: AP)

After registering a historic win over Pakistan in the finals, England have become the champions of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Apart from his brilliant performance with the bat on the field, England skipper Jos Buttler is being lauded for another act that has touched fans’ hearts.

As Ben Stokes hit the winning runs for his team, celebrations began in the dressing room and on the ground. Soon after, when the team gathered for celebrations, skipper Jos Buttler was handed the trophy and champagne bottles were ready to be popped.

Read |Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid discuss importance of their faith and diversity in England dressing room

However, Buttler, respecting the religious faith of two of his teammates- Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, asked them to step aside.

Showing a beautiful gesture, Buttler, first participated in the photo session with the entire team and then reminded Ali and Rashid of the champagne celebrations so that they could go off the field.

A video of him doing the same has gone viral on social media and fans have been praising him ever since.

A user took to Twitter and said, “Respect for religious diversity is an essential element of any peaceful society. Here England captain Jos Buttler asked Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali to leave before they celebrated with champagne. Respect.”

Another wrote, “Respect Joss THE BOSS.”

Last year, Australian cricketer Pat Cummins showed a similar gesture. Upon emerging victorious in the Ashes, Cummins stopped his teammates from opening the champagne bottle and called Usman Khwaja onto the stage for team pictures.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

After winning the 2022 T20 World Cup final, England will be playing 3 ODIs against Australia starting on Tuesday, November 17th.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 01:08:16 pm
Next Story

Some people conspiring against Bengal, trying to defame us: Mamata

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ben Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup glory, break Pakistani hearts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 14: Latest News