Before New Year, Babar Azam surprises Pakistan cricket fan with heartwarming gesture

Babar Azam surprised a young Pakistan cricket fan, currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, with a heartwarming gesture before the New Year.

In a video shared by the PCB, it can be seen that Azam met the fan, who was all smiles, after meeting his idol.

During the interaction, the fan said that his favourite cricketers include Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Babar then enquired whether the youngster wanted to speak to Rizwan. “Rizwan se baat kare? (Want to talk to Rizwan),” asked Babar.

The boy immediately nodded his head and to his delight was connected to the wicket-keeper batter through Babar’s phone.

The fan was then seen talking to Rizwan via a video call.

Our captain @babarazam258 met the number one fan of the Pakistan cricket team. pic.twitter.com/IgIoNqyzfS — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 31, 2022

Earlier, Babar Azam struck an unbeaten 161 in the drawn Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Babar rode his luck in a 277-ball innings which contained 15 fours and a big six.

However, New Zealand had threatened to snatch victory following Pakistan’s daring declaration in the second innings.

Chasing 138 to win in 15 overs, New Zealand was at 61-1 in only the eighth over of the second innings when the Test finished early because of bad light.