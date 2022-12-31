scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Before New Year, Babar Azam surprises Pakistan cricket fan with heartwarming gesture

Babar Azam delighted a young Pakistani cricket fan with a surprise visit to the hospital.

Babar Azam with the young Pakistani cricket fan. (Screengrab)
Listen to this article
Before New Year, Babar Azam surprises Pakistan cricket fan with heartwarming gesture
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Babar Azam surprised a young Pakistan cricket fan, currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, with a heartwarming gesture before the New Year.

In a video shared by the PCB, it can be seen that Azam met the fan, who was all smiles, after meeting his idol.

During the interaction, the fan said that his favourite cricketers include Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Babar then enquired whether the youngster wanted to speak to Rizwan. “Rizwan se baat kare? (Want to talk to Rizwan),” asked Babar.

The boy immediately nodded his head and to his delight was connected to the wicket-keeper batter through Babar’s phone.
The fan was then seen talking to Rizwan via a video call.

Earlier, Babar Azam struck an unbeaten 161 in the drawn Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Babar rode his luck in a 277-ball innings which contained 15 fours and a big six.

However, New Zealand had threatened to snatch victory following Pakistan’s daring declaration in the second innings.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Advertisement

Chasing 138 to win in 15 overs, New Zealand was at 61-1 in only the eighth over of the second innings when the Test finished early because of bad light.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 19:06 IST
Next Story

Choice between PM who built temple, and those who glorify Tipu: Amit Shah in Karnataka

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 31: Latest News
close