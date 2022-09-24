Before leaving, Jhulan receives guard of honour

Playing her last international match of an illustrious career, Indian women’s team seamer Jhulan Goswami received a guard of honour when she walked out to bat against England in the third and final ODI.

Coming out to bat at number nine in the 40th over of the match, the 39-year-old Jhulan saw the English cricketers lining up two sides at the iconic Lord’s to pay a tribute to one of women’s cricket’s biggest ever players. Jhulan will end her glorious, two-decade career as women’s cricket’s highest wicket-taker.

Touched by the gesture, Jhulan raised her right hand in gratitude to accept the honour by English players, who were seen clapping. There were loud cheers and claps from the spectators as well for the player, fondly known as ‘Chakdah Express’.

For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail. She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket. Thanks @JhulanG10, you’re an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/EMeCtAA5Wa — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 24, 2022

“For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail. She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket. Thanks @JhulanG10, you’re an inspiration,” said England Cricket in a tweet.

India, who have an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series, though were struggling at 148/7 when the legendary pacer came out to bat.

CAB planning to name stand at Eden Gardens after Jhulan Goswami

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is planning to name a stand at the Eden Gardens after legendary India seamer Jhulan Goswami, in recognition of her excellent services to the game.

Hailing from West Bengal’s Chakdaha town in Nadia district, the 39-year-old Jhulan brought the curtains down on her glorious, two-decade career with the third and final ODI against England at Lord’s on Saturday.

“We are planning to name a stand after Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens. She is a special cricketer and deserves to be with the legends. We will approach the army for the necessary permission. We are also planning a special felicitation for her on the annual day,” CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said.

“At CAB we give equal importance to women’s cricket and hence we see so many talented cricketers. They are of course inspired by Jhulan’s achievements. Though she has retired from international cricket we would love her to play in the woman’s IPL,” he added.

Women’s cricket’s highest wicket-taker, Jhulan, fondly known as ‘Chakdah Express’, bids adieu to international cricket with over 350 wickets, a feat no bowler has achieved so far.

The state cricket body also organised the telecast of her last game at a city theatre.