BCCI announce squads for Women’s T20 challenge

The BCCI announced the squads for the three sides that will participate in the Women’s T20 Challenge which is set to take place from May 6 to May 11 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will lead the Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity, respectively.

Apart from Indian crickters, international players from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a four-match tri-series.

Here are the three squads:

Supernova: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (SL), Jemima Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu(NZ), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver(ENG), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Sophie Devine(NZ), Taniya Bhatia

Coach: WV Raman

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (WI), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG), Stafanie Taylor (WI), Suzie Bates (NZ)

Coach: Biju George

Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Danielle Wyatt (ENG), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (WI), Jahanara Alam (B’DESH), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy

Coach: Mamta Maben