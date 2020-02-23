BCCI Women’s One Day Trophy: Badhan, Shibi bowl Chandigarh to victory over J&K

Cricketers Manisha Badhan with Kumari Shibi. (Express photo) Cricketers Manisha Badhan with Kumari Shibi. (Express photo)

Three-wicket hauls each by Manisha Badhan (3 for 8) and Kumari Shibi (3 for 23) coupled with a fine batting performance by captain Amarjot Kaur (45) helped Chandigarh score a seven-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir in the BCCI Women’s One Day Trophy at Pondicherry on Saturday. This was Chandigarh’s second successive win in the tournament.

After skipper Amanjot Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first, Jammu and Kashmir made an unfavourable start as they lost opener Jaspreet Kaur in the first over of the innings. Kaur, who failed to open her account, was caught by Shivangi off the bowling of Nandani. Sandhya and Sarla Devi then added 37 runs for the second wicket before, Devi was clean bowled by Kumari Shibi at an individual score of 26 runs in the tenth over of the innings. Three overs later, Sandhya was run out after a brilliant throw from Parul Saini. Sandhya played a knock of three runs off 31 balls. At that time, Jammu and Kashmir score board read 44 for 3 in 12.5 overs.

The next over saw Shibi claiming the wicket of Nadia Chaudhary as the batswoman was caught by Nandini. Chaudhary too failed to open her account. Meenu Singh Salathia and Insha Bashir then added 23 runs for the fifth wicket before Bashir was caught by Shivangi off the bowling of Nandani Sharma at an individual score of six runs off 44 balls. Salathia and Rubia Sayed then added 27 runs for the sixth wicket before Salathia was caught by Shivangi off the bowling of Kumari Shibi at an individual score of 32 runs off 90 balls. Salathia smashed five boundaries during her stay at the crease.

Jammu and Kashmir then lost the last four wickets for 36 runs as Manisha Badhan claimed three wickets out of the last four wickets. Rubia Syed played a knock of 28 runs.

For Chandigarh, Manisha Badhan claimed three wickets while Kumari Shibi grabbed three wickets for 23 runs. Nandani Sharma claimed two wickets for 24 runs.

Chasing the target, Chandigarh too made a slow start as they lost the wicket of Parul Saini in the third over of their innings as Saini was clean bowled by Bismah Hassan. Saini failed to open her account. Skipper Amanjot Kaur and Monika Pandey then added 87 runs for the second wicket before Kaur was caught by Insha Bashir off the bowling of Sandhya in the 22nd over.

Kaur played a knock of 45 runs off 60 balls and smashed six boundaries during her stay at the crease. Pandey and Priyanka Guleria then added 32 runs for the third wicket before Pandey was clean bowled by Sarla Devi at an individual score of 38 runs. Pandey smashed six boundaries during her 82-ball stay at the crease. Guleria and Ambu then took Chandigarh home as the team reached the target for the loss of three wickets in 33.5 overs.

For Jammu and Kashmir, Bismah Hassan, Sarla Devi and Sandhya claimed one wicket each.

