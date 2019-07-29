BCCI vs CoA: N Srinivasan faction meet in Capital

Members of the various BCCI state units owing their allegiance to former president N Srinivasan met in New Delhi on Monday to discuss their course of action in the wake of various directives given by the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Advertising

While Srinivasan attended the meeting from Chennai via video-conference, some of the prominent members who took part in the discussions included Jay Shah (Gujarat), Rajeev Shukla (UP), Niranjan Shah (Saurashtra), Brijesh Patel (KSCA), GS Walia (Punjab) and Avishek Dalmiya (Bengal).

“This was a routine meeting. Show me one thing that the CoA has done right over the years. We will not be divulging our strategy for obvious reasons but we do need to counter the various directives by the CoA,” a member of the Srinivasan faction told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It was learnt that there were suggestions from a few senior members to break free from the BCCI and form their own cricket board but there were no concrete discussions.

“Look, the suggestion to form a parallel board has been floated a number of times at the Srinivasan faction. There is no concrete plan regarding this even though the matter keeps cropping up sometimes as a joke. As of now, there are no such plans,” the Srinivasan confidant claimed.