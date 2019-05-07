BCCI vs CA conflict: Australia set to tour India for limited overs series next year

Toggle Menu
Cricket Australia had used their three women players, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy as a bait to blackmail the BCCI as senior officials pointed out at top CA official Belinda Clark's email.

India vs Australia limited-overs series will be held next year. (Source: Cricket.com.au/Twitter)

The conflict between the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) was finally resolved on Tuesday with the latter agreeing to play an away ODI series against India early next year.

Earlier, CA had stopped their top women players from competing in an ongoing mini T20 league in Jaipur. Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy were in fact used to blackmail the BCCI as senior officials pointed out at top CA official Belinda Clark’s email.

Ultimately, the two boards set their differences aside with the CA releasing its entire summer schedule on Tuesday.

Confirming the development CA released a statement which read: “Cricket Australia will honour its commitment to tour India for three ODIs in mid-January, which had caused a reshuffle of the home international schedule and pushed back the Chappell-Hadlee series.”

As a result, New Zealand will play the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy (three-Test series) in December but the ODI series has been pushed to March as Australia will be travelling to India for the ODI series.

“CA took the position that while January was our preference for these ODI matches, there are times we need to honour our commitments to work in the greater context of international cricket scheduling,” CA’s Head of Cricket Operations Peter Roach told the CA’s official website.

(With inputs from PTI)

