BCCI VP Mahim Verma to contest state secy election

The vice-president of Indian cricket board Mahim Verma will be contesting for the post of secretary of cricket association of Uttarakhand in the forthcoming election.

It’s the first case where a member of BCCI Apex Council has decided to contest in his home-state without resigning from his post as vice-president. He filed his nomination papers, a move that surprised many.

Verma says he will resign in case he wins. As per Lodha Committee’s recommendation which is now a Supreme Court order, no individual can hold two posts at a time. Verma was elected as BCCI secretary four months ago but resigned from his post after he was elected as vice-president unopposed in BCCI.

“I will resign from BCCI if I get elected as Uttarakhand secretary. At the moment I can file nomination and if I don’t win, I will continue to be vice-president of BCCI.”

Four months after serving as vice-president Verma says he felt he had to get involved after watching the “downfall of his state cricket”.

Last October , the new BCCI regime took charge with Sourav Ganguly as president after three-year tenure of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA).

The cricket association of Uttarakhand had left the post vacant for the past few months before they decided to hold an election on March 8.

Uttarakhand entered BCCI ‘s fold two years ago; last season they fielded teams in all age-group tournaments of Indian board.

“I was not keen to make a comeback but various districts called me and said that the association needs my service in Uttarakhand. There has been a big downfall in cricket too. The performance of Ranji Trophy team was very bad and I wanted to get things back on right track,” Mahim said.

Mahim is expected to have a tight contest with five other candidates.

