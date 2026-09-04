‘Serve like Sachin’: BCCI reveals long-term plan for Sooryavanshi’s career

Within two years of bursting onto the professional circuit, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has captured the imagination of Indian cricket fans at a level no other youngster has come close to. The 15-year-old has risen through the ranks at rapid speed, breaking records within two series of his international debut this year.

The Bihar prodigy’s future was a part of the crucial review meeting held by the various stakeholders at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. Sooryavanshi, who broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record as the youngest male cricketer to represent India during the T20I series in England in July, has now been backed to emulate the legendary Mumbaikar.

“We want Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or any player of his stature to continue and serve like Sachin Tendulkar did for the country or other players who in the past became legends,” BCCI secretary Saikia told reporters.

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“So we look at Vaibhav in a very serious manner. He’s monitored from every angle and every step he is taking forward in his international career. The BCCI is taking a very close look at his future.”

Saikia also said that the BCCI will not make the mistake of fast-tracking him for bigger assignments and will take the left-hander’s progression one step at a time. The secretary also said that the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence are tracking up to 15 players in the same age group as Sooryavanshi with the future in mind.

“We are very cautious that every right step he should take forward so that it should not be a one series or one year wonder.

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“We are looking at all the players, not only Vaibhav’s relevance, but there are about 10–15 players who are in our targeted group,” Saikia said.

“They are constantly monitored by our COE head, VVS Laxman, who is taking keen interest in their future and their training and skill development.”

Following his underwhelming T20I debut in England with scores of 14, 13, and 15 in three innings, Sooryavanshi emerged as the Player of the Series during India’s 3-0 triumph in Zimbabwe. He later sizzled with the fastest-ever List A century during India A’s Tri-Nation series win in Sri Lanka. Sooryavanshi was also elevated as East Zone’s vice-captain in the domestic season-opening Duleep Trophy.

Sooryavanshi came close to recording his maiden First-Class century during the semi-final victory against Central Zone, with a quickfire fifty making him the youngest half-century in the Duleep Trophy.