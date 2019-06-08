Toggle Menu
BCCI turns down RCB’s request for mixed-gender T20 matchhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/bcci-turns-down-rcbs-request-for-mixed-gender-t20-match-5770235/

BCCI turns down RCB’s request for mixed-gender T20 match

The RCB had planned to conduct the mixed-gender game after the ongoing ICC World Cup. Even before the BCCI gave their approval, promotions for the game were being aired during the IPL.

The RCB had planned to conduct the mixed-gender game after the ongoing ICC World Cup. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has turned down a request from IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to hold a mixed T20 exhibition match, featuring Virat Kohli and international women cricketers, including Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj.

The RCB had planned to conduct the mixed-gender game after the ongoing ICC World Cup. Even before the BCCI gave their approval, promotions for the game were being aired during the IPL. On Friday, the CoA decided against giving permission as BCCI rules don’t allow contracted players to be part of exhibition games.

“The RCB had asked for permission for a mixed-gender Twenty20 exhibition match, as part of a campaign launched by Royal Challenge Sports Drink but it is against the BCCI rules. The BCCI doesn’t allow players to be part of exhibition games and that is why the request was turned down,” a BCCI source confirmed to The Indian Express.

The franchise ran a promotional campaign titled #ChallengeAccepted. The date of the game wasn’t mentioned during the campaign. The franchise issued a press release in April. In the statement RCB captain Kohli said: “Be it men or women, cricket is one game, and I want to urge fans to break the boundaries that exist in their mind that divides the sport by gender. Equality in sports is ultimately a reflection of equality in life, and if we want a better tomorrow, then we need to say #ChallengeAccepted and start breaking down all stereotypes.”

Advertising

Harmanpreet and Raj were also quoted in the RCB statement.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“People say that women’s and men’s cricket is not equal because we are not able to face the same challenges on-field. To all those fans, I want to say that neither does the idea of facing a ball at 150 kmph daunt me, nor do I worry about the size of the stadium while hitting a boundary,” Harmanpreet said.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Will stick to government’s viewpoint on Indo-Pak women’s series in India: CoA
2 India to tour New Zealand next year
3 Kiren Rijiju, sports fraternity back MS Dhoni in glove controversy