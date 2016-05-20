BCCI to host dinner for ICC chairman Shashank Manohar

Shashank Manohar had resigned as the BCCI president in order to be eligible to become ICC’s first independent chairman. (Source: PTI) Shashank Manohar had resigned as the BCCI president in order to be eligible to become ICC’s first independent chairman. (Source: PTI)

The BCCI will honour its former president Shashank Manohar in Mumbai on Saturday for becoming the first independent chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“A dinner function has been organised in his honour as all the members will be present here for the SGM (on May 22),” said a BCCI source on Friday.

Manohar had resigned earlier this month as the BCCI president, just over six months after commencing his second stint in the post, in order to be eligible to become the ICC’s first independent chairman.

The successor to the Nagpur-based lawyer will be elected at the BCCI’s SGM on Sunday and the frontrunner appears to be current secretary Anurag Thakur.

The nomination for the new president, supported by at least one unit from the BCCI’s East Zone associations, has to be filed by Saturday evening.

In order to become the new BCCI president, Thakur will have to relinquish his current post and, in that case, a new BCCI secretary will have to be nominated at the SGM.

According to Mumbai Cricket Association sources, Ajay Shirke, the President of Maharashtra Cricket Association, is expected to be nominated as the new secretary if and when Thakur becomes the President of the BCCI.

The SGM will be followed by the working committee meeting of the Board.

Agenda for the meeting is a normal one, sources said.

