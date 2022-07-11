BCCI to finally seek Abey Kuruvilla’s replacement as fifth selector

The post of a fifth selector on the national senior selection committee – which has been vacant since February – will finally be filled up soon, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expected to call for applications.

“We will have (Abey) Kuruvilla’s replacement soon; probably in the next two weeks, we will have a new selector in place,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Former India fast bowler Kuruvilla’s term had come to an end at the start of the year as he had completed a total of five years on the board’s cricket committees. As per the BCCI’s new constitution, no person can stay on for more than five years as a member of any cricket committee. Kuruvilla had earlier served as chairman of the junior selection committee for four years. He is now the BCCI’s general manager (game development).

The other four senior selectors are chairman Chetan Sharma, Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh and Debashish Mohanty. They have been picking the Indian team without a fifth colleague starting from the home series against Sri Lanka in February and March, followed by the tours of Ireland and England, as well as the upcoming West Indies trip.

Meanwhile, the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which will have to pick the fifth selector, has also been short of one member since October last year. The CAC initially was a three-member committee before its head Madan Lal stepped down after he turned 70. The new constitution does not allow any person to be in any post in the board beyond the age of 70. The BCCI is yet to find a replacement for Lal; Rahul Dravid’s appointment as India head coach was done by the two-member CAC comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh.

Bangladesh on stand-by for Asia Cup

Amid the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka, it is learnt that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has kept Bangladesh on stand-by to host the Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in August. Sri Lanka Cricket had expressed their willingness to host the tournament, but the final decision will be taken by the ACC later this month.

The Australian men’s team has just concluded a month-long tour of Sri Lanka, while the Indian women’s team also toured the country recently. However, the ACC doesn’t want to take any chances if the situation deteriorates further.