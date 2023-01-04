BCCI to airlift Rishabh Pant from Dehradun to Mumbai

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will airlift Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant from Dehradun to Mumbai, where he will undergo further treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute.

The Indian cricketer met with a road accident on December 30 while he was on the way to his home in Roorkee and was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Dehradun. “Rishabh is a very important player and we have been closely monitoring his situation. I have decided that BCCI will take care of his medical expenses and we will airlift Pant today (Wednesday) to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital for further treatment. The BCCI will take care of Pant’s medical expenses and provide all help,” Shah told The Indian Express.

The BCCI also issued an official statement on Pant’s further treatment, “He will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head – the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director – Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.”

“The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period,” the statement further mentioned.

Second Medical Update – Rishabh Pant More details here 👇👇https://t.co/VI8pWr54B9 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2023

As per the statement issued by the BCCI earlier, Pant had suffered two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear in his right knee. He had also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back. While he got necessary treatment for the two cuts he suffered on his forehead, the BCCI’s medical team wanted to take care of the ligament tear.

As of now the BCCI has not set any time frame for Pant’s return to the field. The wicketkeeper will not only miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting next month, but may also be forced to miss the IPL in April-May as well.



On December 30th, Pant was driving alone to his home in Uttarakhand and wanted to surprise his mother for the new year.

As per police, Pant lost control of the car after he apparently dozed off at the wheel.

As per the police, Pant was able to escape through the broken windscreen of his car, a Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe. After being initially admitted to Saksham, a private hospital in Roorkee, the 25-year-old Pant was transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.