BCCI thanks PM Modi after he called up Rishabh Pant’s family and inquired about cricketer’s health

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Rishabh Pant’s family and inquired about his health following his car accident on Friday morning.

“The Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji called up Rishabh Pant’s family and inquired about his health following his car accident this morning. We thank the Prime Minister for this gesture and his soothing words of assurance,” the BCCI official account tweeted.

Earlier, the PM had tweeted that he was distressed after hearing the news of the accident. “Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being,” his official handle had posted.

Pant had met with an accident near his hometown, Roorkee, in Uttarakhand early on Friday and suffered injuries after his car rammed into a divider and caught fire. Pant, who is reportedly out of danger, was driving the BMW car from Delhi.

After being initially admitted to a private hospital in Roorkee, Pant was referred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun. He has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasions on his back.

It maybe mentioned here that in the wee hours of Friday, the PM had lost his mother, Hiraba, who passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad. A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise. The PM had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and had visited the hospital to meet his mother.

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values,” PM Modi had tweeted on Friday morning informing his mother’s death.