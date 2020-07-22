BCCI plea on cooling-off period in the Supreme Court

A mandatory cooling-off for three years is required for office-bearers in cricket administration after six years in office. (Source: File) A mandatory cooling-off for three years is required for office-bearers in cricket administration after six years in office. (Source: File)

The BCCI’s application to water down the cooling-off clause for office bearers, which will have an impact on the continuation of president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and joint-secretary Jayesh George in their posts, will be heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The court will decide if they will have to serve a three-year cooling-off period after six years in office, as per the Lodha panel recommendation.

The hearing would be done through video conferencing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Justice S A Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao. A mandatory cooling-off for three years is required for office-bearers in cricket administration after six years in office – BCCI and state association combined. Going by BCCI constitution, board secretary Shah has completed his six-year term, while president Ganguly will have to step down at the end of this month. George’s term ends in August.

They had served as office-bearers in their respective state associations – Gujarat Cricket Association, Cricket Association of Bengal and Kerala Cricket Association – for more than five years before coming to the BCCI in October 2019. In December last year, the BCCI, however, filed an application before the Supreme Court, with a request to amend its constitution, including the watering down the clauses about the cooling-off period, changes in disqualification criteria, curbing the chief executive’s powers and conflict of interest.

The proposed amendments received verbal consent from all 38 members at BCCI’s 88th annual general meeting.

Ahead of BCCI’s Apex Council meeting earlier this month the CAG nominee, Alka Rehani Bharadwaj, had objected to Shah attending the meeting, citing the cooling-off clause and stating that the joint-secretary “would be presumably officiating as secretary after vacation of secretary BCCI post”.

The CAG has filed an application before SC, seeking recusal of its nominee from the management position in BCCI’s Apex Council and IPL’s Governing Council, while arguing that a role related to finances and audit would serve the purpose of Lodha reforms better.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd