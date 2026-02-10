BCCI sticks to its policy, bars players from staying with families

Families won’t be allowed to stay with Indian cricketers during the duration of T20 World Cup campaign in a continuance of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) policy. The Indian Express understands that the team management had sought clarity regarding allowing families of cricketers to join them. The BCCI allows players to have their families (partners and children) with them for a maximum of 14 days, provided an away tour lasts more than 45 days.

“The Indian team management had approached the BCCI to ask whether wives and fiancées can travel with the team and whether they can also stay with them. The board has made it clear that families won’t be staying with the players. They can make separate arrangements, though, if they want to,” a BCCI source confirmed.