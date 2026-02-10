BCCI sticks to its policy, bars players from staying with families

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Families won’t be allowed to stay with Indian cricketers during the duration of T20 World Cup campaign in a continuance of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) policy. The Indian Express understands that the team management had sought clarity regarding allowing families of cricketers to join them. The BCCI allows players to have their families (partners and children) with them for a maximum of 14 days, provided an away tour lasts more than 45 days.
“The Indian team management had approached the BCCI to ask whether wives and fiancées can travel with the team and whether they can also stay with them. The board has made it clear that families won’t be staying with the players. They can make separate arrangements, though, if they want to,” a BCCI source confirmed.
India will play three matches of the league phase at home and one game in Colombo during the T20 World Cup. The team played in multiple bilateral series before the World Cup, during which families were not allowed to stay with the team.
The Suryakumar Yadav-captained side will be travelling on a private charter throughout the tournament. Players have personal chefs but have booked them at the nearest hotel where they can cook food for them and send it over.
Families not travelling on tour is not a new development as in 2025 the BCCI had come up with a series of guidelines post India’s tour to Australia. In recent years, especially since the onset of Covid, players were allowed to have their families stay with them for the entire duration of the tour.
However, the support staff had revealed privately how some players were not available for informal team meetings and planning sessions, instead choosing to spend time with family.
The BCCI then decided to return to its old policy.
