BCCI SOP puts Dav Whatmore’s Baroda job under threat

World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore could be the first to lose his job due to Covid-19 after BCCI issued an advisory to state associations to discourage individuals aged 60 and above and those with underlying medical conditions from joining teams during the pandemic. Whatmore, 66, was appointed Baroda’s Ranji coach and also its director of cricket in April this year.

The SOP (Standard Operating Protocol) has triggered a few differing opinions in the Baroda Cricket Association. BCA president Pranav Amin believes that they should continue with Whatmore as coach but joint secretary Parag Patel reckons that the SOP should be followed and they should not risk involving Whatmore. Restrictions over flights from Australia, where Whatmore resides, have also been mentioned.

In his communication to Amin and members of BCA’s Apex Council on August 4, and accessed by The Indian Express, Patel wrote that it might not be wise to risk the health of young Baroda players.

“BCCI is doing this to safeguard themselves as well as their partners i.e. state association and cricketers. Dav might be ready (although I don’t know how he will fly from Australia to India unless international flights become operational). However, citizen above 60years of age are more susceptible of contracting Covid-19 due to various physiological changes and multiple underlying co-morbidities. Hence chances of him getting infected are more and by allowing him to interact with our boys, are we not exposing our pool of talent to high risk?” Patel wrote.

His mail was in response to the one sent by Amin to BCA’s Apex Council members. “We have spoken to a few people as well as BCCI, and the feedback is below. The guidelines set by the BCCI are only a preventive suggestion, not a mandatory ruling. The BCCI is doing this only to safeguard themselves so associations don’t blame them for anything in future. The rule of over 60 is only a suggestion and we will have to write to them informing them that Dav is available and willing (which he is). Hence, I request the CEO or secretary to write to BCCI informing them about our decision to proceed with Dav Whatmore as Baroda Coach and we are aware of above,” Amin wrote.

A BCCI official told The Indian Express that it will be the state association’s call whether they want to continue with coaches over 60 as the board has issued a general guideline as a precautionary measure due to Covid-19. “It (SOP) is not mandatory, however, state association will have to take preventive measures. This SOP was sent to help the associations. If they want to make their own SOPs, they can take some points from us. Each state has different situations, whether to accept SOP or not, it’s for the state to decide,” a BCCI official said.

The BCCI’s SOP had stated that “individuals who are over the age of 60 years, viz. support staff, umpires, ground staff, and those individuals with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, lung disease, weakened immunity, etc should be considered vulnerable and are believed to have a higher risk of severe Covid-19. All such individuals should be discouraged from participating in the camp activities until suitable guidelines are issued by the Government.”

Arun Lal, Ghavri on the radar

Whatmore isn’t the only coach aged over 60; Arun Lal, 65, is the coach of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy team and 67-year old Karsan Ghavri coaches the Saurashtra Ranji Trophy team.

Arun Lal said he wasn’t unduly bothered about the situation as it was just an advisory.

“It’s too early for me to comment on this. It’s a general advisory, nothing more than that. And the advisory also says, “should be discouraged’ and “not allowed”. In such a situation, things can change overnight and the advisory itself says ‘we may from time to time change it’. The season is so far away that I think it will sort itself out,” Lal said.

Saurashtra Cricket Association is yet to take any call on Ghavri’s job. “We will decide once we know when our domestic cricket is going to start. At the moment, we haven’t taken any decision,” informed SCA secretary Himanshu Shah. The SCA had given Ghavri a one-year contract last season.

