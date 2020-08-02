BCCI sends SOP to state units on resumption: 60-plus like Arun Lal, Dav Whatmore barred

Arun Lal, 65, guided Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final in March. (File Photo/CAB) Arun Lal, 65, guided Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final in March. (File Photo/CAB)

Players will have to sign a consent form before resuming training at their respective centres, the BCCI Sunday stated in its SOPs to state associations, which also barred anyone over 60 years of age and individuals with underlying medical conditions.

As per its 100-page long Standard Operating Procedure, the players will have to sign the form acknowledging the risks involved with training resumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Individuals who are over the age of 60 years, viz support staff, umpires, ground staff and those indviduals with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, weakened immunity, should be considered vulnerable and are believed to have higher risk of severe COVID-19,” read one of the guidelines from BCCI’s 100-page SOP, which is in possession of PTI.

“All such individuals should be discouraged from participating in camp activities unless suitable guidelines are issued by the government,” it stated.

Dav Whatmore, 66, was appointed by Baroda in April while Arun Lal, 65, guided Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final in March.

According to the SOP, before the commencement of the camp, the medical team should acquire travel and medical history (past 2 weeks) of all players and staff through an online questionnaire. Any players and staff suspected to have COVID-19-like symptoms should undergo PCR tests for COVID-19.

“Two tests one day apart (Day 1 & Day 3) should be done to account for false negatives. If both the test results are negative, only then they should be included in the camp,” read the SOPs.

The players will have to wear a N95 mask (without a valved respirator) on the way to the stadium and will be encouraged to wear eyewear in public places as well as during training.

The 2019-2020 domestic season ended in March but the upcoming season, which usually starts in August, is set to be a curtailed one due to the health crisis.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.