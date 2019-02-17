BCCI should contribute Rs 5 crore to families of the martyred soldies: CK Khanna to CoA

The BCCI acting president CK Khanna on Sunday appealed to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in a letter requesting the chief Vinod Rai to sanction at least Rs 5 crore to the families of the Indian soldiers who were martyred in the recent Pulwama terror attack.

CK Khanna wrote in the letter that the amount should be sanctioned through appropriate government agencies and also requested the various franchises of the Indian Premier League to consider contributions.

“We are saddened and join our fellow Indian citizens in condemning the dastardly Pulwama Terror attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers,” Khanna wrote in the letter to COA, office bearers and state units. “I request the Committee of Administrators that BCCI should contribute at least Rs 5 crore through the appropriate government agencies to the families of the martyred soldiers.”

“I am also going to request the state associations and the respective Indian Premier League franchise owners to consider making contributions,” he added.

Khanna also suggested a two-minute silence to be observed in the memory of the martyred soldiers during the opening match in Australia’s tour to India as well as the IPL. “As a mark of respect to the Central Reserve Force personnel martyred in the terror attack, we should observe a two-minute silence during the first match of the India vs Australia series starting February 24, and during the opening ceremony/inaugural match of the Indian Premier League starting March 23,” he wrote.

Pulwama attack: Virender Sehwag, Vidarbha cricket team, Vijender Singh make contributions towards martyred soldiers’ family

Earlier, Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag on Saturday said that he will “take complete care of the education of the children” of the CRPF jawans who died in Thursday’s terror attack in Pulwama. Vijender Singh also said on Saturday that he is pledging “one month’s salary for the martyrs.”

Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal said that the team will donate the prize money they are getting from their Irani Trophy win. “We as a team have decided to dedicate that money to the families of those who lost their lives. (It is) a small gesture from the team and the VCA,” said Fazal.