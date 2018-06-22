BCCI SGM approves CoA’s pay hike to cricketers

The BCCI held an SGM on Friday. (Source: File) The BCCI held an SGM on Friday. (Source: File)

The BCCI on Friday approved the new players’ fee structure proposed by Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) at the Special General Meeting in New Delhi. Under the new compensation structure, five ‘A+’ category players get Rs 7 crore each per annum, while seven Grade A, seven Grade B and as many Grade C cricketers are on annual retainer fee of Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore each respectively.

At the meeting, the BCCI also decided to let Neeraj Kumar stay on as the anti-corruption (ACU) head, disapproving the appointment of Ajit Singh as the new head. The CoA okayed the appointment of Singh, a former Director of General Police, Rajasthan, as the new ACU head in March, replacing Neeraj Kumar.

It didn’t go down well with a large section of the cricket board. As per the existing BCCI constitution, every Board appointment requires ratification from the general body to be effective. Singh’s employment doesn’t have the members’ rubber stamp yet.

