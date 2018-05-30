BCCI set to increase selectors’, umpires’ salaries

The BCCI has decided to reward the three national selectors with increased remuneration besides doubling the fees of umpires, scorers and video analysts.

The decision was taken by the Cricket Operations wing of BCCI headed by Saba Karim and the COA also feels that chief selector MSK Prasad and company should be rewarded for their services.

Interestingly, BCCI treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry is not aware about the remuneration hike. As of now, chairman gets Rs 80 lakh per annum while other selectors get Rs 60 lakh. The decision to increase the remuneration was taken as two ousted selectors Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe are drawing the same salary as Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh.

“Since selectors can be only appointed in AGMs, Jatin and Gagan despite not rendering services are drawing a fat salary as per norms. This is being unfair to Devang and Sarandeep, who are criscrossing the country,” a senior BCCI official said.

It is expected that chairman will get something in the range of Rs 1 crore while the two others will get anything between Rs 75 to 80 lakh.

The BCCI has also decided to double the match duty fees of domestic match referees, umpires, scorers and video analysts after a gap of six years.

The recommendation for a hike in fees was made by the Cricket Operations Division headed by Karim in consultation with the CoA during a meeting on April 12.

However, treasurer Chaudhary has not been kept in loop regarding any of these financial decisions.

“I can remember that Aniruddh had suggested a substantial hike during a finance committee meeting last year but I don’t think he has been kept in loop this time,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

As per the revised pay structure, an umpire will now get Rs 40, 000 per day for a first class, three day or 50 over game compared to the earlier Rs 20,000.

For T20 matches, it will be Rs 20,000 per match from the earlier Rs 10,000.

For the match referees, it will be Rs 30,000 for four day, three day and one day games while Rs 15,000 for T20 games.

The scorers, who have been the least paid, will now get Rs 10,000 per match day, save T20 games where they will be paid Rs 5000.

The video analysts will now get Rs 15000 per day for non T20 games and Rs 7500 for the shortest format.

Meanwhile, Telengana Cricket Association has sought for associate membership from COA since Hyderabad has primary membership as a voter member.

