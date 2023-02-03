scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

BCCI secy Shah in Bahrain to attend ACC meet to decide on Pakistan’s Asia Cup hosting rights

If sources in the BCCI are to be believed, there is little to no chance of the Asia Cup being held in Pakistan in September.

Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah. (FILE)
Listen to this article
BCCI secy Shah in Bahrain to attend ACC meet to decide on Pakistan’s Asia Cup hosting rights
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah has flown to Bahrain where an emergent meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has been called at PCB chairman Najam Sethi’s behest to decide fate of Pakistan’s Asia Cup hosting rights.

If sources in the BCCI are to be believed, there is little to no chance of the Asia Cup being held in Pakistan in September.

If at all, the tournament will either be shifted to UAE with PCB retaining the hosting rights or Sri Lanka could be the other option.

“Jay is in Bahrain for the ACC meeting. The BCCI’s stand will not change. We will not be travelling to Pakistan as we haven’t got any go-ahead from the government,” a BCCI source stated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...

It is also understood that recent bomb blasts in Peshawar has again raised security concerns about holding cricket tournaments in Pakistan.
In December last year, ACC chairman Shah had released the itinerary of the continental body and the venue of Asia Cup wasn’t mentioned.

This led to Sethi accusing Shah of taking “unilateral decision”, an allegation that ACC officially refuted stating that repeated emails to PCB seeking recommendations on the itinerary went unanswered.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

In October last year, Shah, who is also the supremo of BCCI, had officially told the media that India will not travel to Pakistan.
The erstwhile PCB chief Ramiz Raja had back then threatened that Pakistan will not travel to India for this year’s 50 over World Cup.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 21:31 IST
Next Story

S&P Global Ratings revises outlook on Adani Ports, Adani Electricity to negative

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News
close