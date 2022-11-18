BCCI sacks entire Chetan Sharma-led selection committee, invites applications for vacated positions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sacked Chetan Sharma-led All India Selection Committee following India’s recent T20 World Cup exit. Sharma, a former India international himself, was appointed as Chief Selector back in December 2020.

BCCI has also invited applications for the position of National Selectors and listed out criteria for considerations in its release.

🚨NEWS🚨: BCCI invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men). Details : https://t.co/inkWOSoMt9 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022

The candidates, as per the board, “Should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches.”

BCCI further added that the concerned individual must should ‘have retired from the game at least 5 years ago’ and that “No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee.”

The applications for the same have to be submitted by 6:00 pm on Monday, November 28.