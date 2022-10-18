BCCI rules out Sourav Ganguly for ICC chairmanship, board to back current chief Greg Barclay

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear that it will back the current International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Greg Barclay to retain the post and the Indian board will not be endorsing Sourav Ganguly’s name for the same. The BCCI representative for ICC and CEC, AGM has given powers to office bearers to decide on the same.

As reported by Indian Express earlier, the only big point of speculation is who the two BCCI representatives will be at the ICC. While Jay Shah is expected to be India’s representative at the ICC Board meetings, the BCCI has made it clear now that it will give the ICC chairmanship a miss and back a second term for New Zealand’s Greg Barclay.

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee waded into the controversy surrounding Ganguly’s impending exit from the Indian cricket board, saying she will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the former India cricketer and BCCI chief to contest for the position of ICC chairperson.

“The BCCI AGM has decided to give powers to office bearers on BCCI’s representative to ICC. As far as whom BCCI will back in the ICC election we will decide when the bridge comes,” BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla said after the AGM on Tuesday.

Roger Binny, a member of 1983 World Cup-winning team and Karnataka Cricket Association president, who has become the new BCCI chief said, “In terms of cricket the structure is already in place. We need to look at the area why injury is happening. We need to go to the bottom of it. We have good trainers, doctor and it needs to be address why so much injury is taking place. We need to prepare more lively pitches in India so that when we play abroad our players can adjust to it.”

The BCCI general Secretary Jay Shah said, “As far as roadmap is concerned our focus is on building more infrastructure especially in North East. There is new NCA building which will come up. We got a good media rights in the IPL. Our focus will be on domestic cricket too.”

While clearing the Indian cricket board’s stand on bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan, Shah said, “For Pakistan we have stated policy that we need government clerance. As far Asia Cup is concerned, it will take place at a neutral venue. This is my decision that Asia Cup in 2023 will take place in a neutral venue.”