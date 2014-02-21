BCCI ‘rubbishes’ reports of discussions with Andy Flower

A report in a newspaper said that a Board official had held a round of talks with former Zimbabwe skipper Flower (Reuters)

The BCCI rubbished a report that it had held discussions with former England coach Andy Flower about taking over as the chief coach of the Indian team in place of incumbent Duncan Fletcher following the country’s dismal show in South Africa and New Zealand.

“That’s rubbish. I am the secretary of the Board and no such discussions (with Flower) have taken place,” BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel told PTI when asked for his reaction.

The report in a national daily quoting a highly-placed source in the BCCI said that a Board official had held a round of talks with former Zimbabwe skipper Flower.

“Nothing has been finalised as these are preliminary talks with the Board likely to invite applications from suitable candidates for the post next month. Routine process would be followed before handing the responsibilities to the new coach. But so far, Flower has been contacted and let’s see who wins the race,” the source had said, according to the report.

Patel said he would like to know which Board official had said this to the newspaper.

Patel, however, said the Board would talk to India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Fletcher, in all probability after the ICC T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, over the recent poor display of the squad in South Africa and New Zealand where the team lost ODIs as well as Test rubbers.

“Yes, we will be talking to them. This is a normal procedure that we adopt after every tour. In all probability that would happen only after the T20 World Cup,” informed Patel.

The World T20 event is scheduled in Bangladesh from March 16 to April 6.

Meanwhile, the Board’s working committee meeting in Bhubaneswar on February 28 would discuss the Indian Premier League, which could be held outside the country as it clashes with the general elections in April-May and the union government has said that it cannot provide security cover for the cash-rich league.

“Yes, IPL will be discussed at the meeting. Also the new changes in ICC (structure),” said Patel.

Asked whether the later stages of the IPL, after the conclusion of the general elections, could be staged in the country, Patel said, “100 per cent, they can be held”.

