BCCI ropes in MPL Sports as Team India’s official kit sponsor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced its deal with MPL Sports, the sports merchandise brand from Mobile Premier League- an e-sports platform, as the new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the Indian Cricket Team.

As per the BCCI statement, under the newly-inked strategic partnership, MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement from November 2020 to December 2023. MPL Sports’ association with the BCCI begins with upcoming India’s tour of Australia, 2020-21, which will see Team India sporting the new jerseys.

The deal was cleared by the Board’s apex council on November 2. Nike had a five-year deal during which they paid Rs 370 crore from 2016 to 2020.

The senior men and women and the Under-19 teams are also a part of the deal for the new kits.

Talking on the deal, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in official statement,” We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team’s kit, and bring Official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India.”

Board secretary Jay Shah said: “The partnership leads us to a new frontier for Team India and for sports merchandising in the country.

“This partnership aims at facilitating access to high-quality Indian cricket fan merchandise, including the coveted Indian cricket team jersey for cricket fans not just in the country but globally.”

The previous deal with Nike, a four-year contract, ended in September.

