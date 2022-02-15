BCCI revises India vs Sri Lanka series schedule

Updated: February 15, 2022 6:02:48 pm
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the revised schedule for Sri Lanka’s tour of India, starting from February 24.
Sri Lanka will first play 3 T20I matches, followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.
Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala.
The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4 to 8 and the second Test will be played from March 12 to 16 in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli is expected to play his 100th Test in Mohali.
As per the original itinerary, the series would have started with a Test in Bengaluru followed by another Test and a T20I in Mohali with the last two T20Is in Dharamsala and Lucknow.
Revised schedule:
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: February 24 in Lucknow
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: February 26 in Dharamsala
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: February 27 in Dharamsala
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: March 4-8 in Mohali
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test (D/N): March 12-16 in Bengaluru
