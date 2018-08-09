BCCI revises dates of U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy

The BCCI on Thursday revised the dates for the men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, giving more time to some state associations to prepare for the tournament.

The U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy was scheduled to start from October 3 but state associations, including Mumbai, Kerela and Tripura, had requested the BCCI to reschedule the tournament as they needed more time to prepare at their respective venues.

The BCCI accepted their requests and revised the dates. “BCCI has rescheduled the dates for the U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy. Several associations put forward a request to the Board to postpone the dates for the tournament due to lack of preparation time in their respective venues,” BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.

“Keeping this in mind, the Men’s U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy that was initially scheduled to be played from the 3rd October, 2018 will now be played from the 21st October to 2nd December, 2018. The Knockouts for the tournament will begin from the 8th December, 2018.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App