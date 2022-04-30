scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 30, 2022
BCCI reschedules Ranji Trophy knockouts, all matches delayed by two days

Bengal, Jharkhand, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have qualified for the knockout stage of the first-class competition.

By: PTI |
April 30, 2022 12:07:02 pm
Ranji Trophy 2022The league stage of the Ranji Trophy was played before the start of the ongoing IPL.

The BCCI has delayed the knockout matches of the Ranji Trophy by two days and now the quarterfinals will begin from June 6 and the title clash of the premier domestic event will start from June 22.

According to an internal communication circulated by the BCCI to its state units, the two semifinals will now begin from June 14, instead of June 12.

The final is slated to be held at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Bengal, Jharkhand, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have qualified for the knockout stage of the first-class competition.

The league stage of the Ranji Trophy was played before the start of the ongoing IPL.

The BCCI is yet to announce the reason behind change in schedule.

The Schedule

Quarterfinals: June 6-10

First Quarterfinal: Bengal vs Jharkhand; Second Quarterfinal: Mumbai vs Uttarakhand; Third Quarterfinal: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh; Fourth Quarterfinal: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh

Semifinals: June 14-18

Final: June 22-26.

Apr 30: Latest News