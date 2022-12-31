scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

BCCI releases names of best players of 2022 in all 3 formats

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the best batter in T20 format after his performances in the T20 World Cup as well as various bilateral series and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best bowler.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on the last day of 2022 has released the names of the players who have been Team India's best performers in all three formats of the game. (File)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on the last day of 2022 has released the names of the players who have been Team India’s best performers in all three formats of the game.

In Tests, BCCI acknowledged Rishabh Pant vas top batter and Jasprit Bumrah as top bowler. “A look at #TeamIndia’s Top Performers in Test cricket for the year 2022 @RishabhPant17 @Jaspritbumrah93,” tweeted BCCI.

Pant scored 680 runs in seven matches at an average of 61.81 and his highest score was 146 runs while Bumrah, who has been dealing with persistent injuries, took 22 wickets in five matches.

In the One Day International format, Shreyas Iyer was adjudged the best batter while Mohammed Siraj was the best bowler. “@ShreyasIyer15 & @mdsirajofficial lead the charts for the Top Performers in ODIs in 2022,” the BCCI Twitter handle said.

Iyer scored 724 runs in 17 matches with the highest score of 113* while Siraj took 24 wickets in 15 matches in the 50-over format.

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the best batter in T20 format after his performances in the T20 World Cup as well as various bilateral series and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best bowler.

Suryakumar scored 1164 runs in 31 matches with the highest score of 117 while Bhuvneshwar snapped up 37 wickets in 32 matches.

“@surya_14kumar and @BhuviOfficial are our Top Performers in T20Is for 2022,” Indian cricket’s apex body posted on Twitter.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 18:33 IST
