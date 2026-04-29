BCCI reacts to Riyan Parag vape video: ‘We’ll seek an explanation…’

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reacted to videos circulating on social media that appeared to show Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag vaping inside the team dressing room during RR’s IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday.
The visuals, captured during the live broadcast, quickly went viral and sparked debate online. The incident has now drawn the attention of the BCCI, with a board official confirming that Parag’s explanation will be sought before any further action is considered.
“We will be seeking an explanation from Riyan on this issue, as vaping is not allowed. Depending on his explanation, the IPL will take further course of action,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.
The clip is believed to have been captured during RR’s 223-run chase, shortly after Parag had been dismissed. While there has been no official announcement on punishment so far, reports suggest the matter is under internal review.
The 24-year-old has had a modest season with the bat so far. In nine matches, he has scored 117 runs at an average of 14.63 and a strike rate of 124.47, with a highest score of 29. He is yet to register a half-century this season.
Parag replaced Sanju Samson as the RR captain after the latter was traded to the Chennai Super Kings for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. He was one of the franchise’s five retained players ahead of the mega auction in November 2024, along with the likes of Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer.
This is the second controversy involving RR in IPL 2026. Earlier this season, the franchise manager, Ravinder ‘Romi’ Bhinder, was caught on camera using a phone during the IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati.
He was later cleared by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) with a warning and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The board had asked its ACSU wing to probe the matter, and the security wing didn’t find any serious issue.
According to an IPL statement, Bhinder had breached the BCCI IPL PMOA protocols during the match. RR next take on Delhi Capitals in a home clash in Jaipur on Friday.
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