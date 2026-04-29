BCCI reacts to Riyan Parag vape video: ‘We’ll seek an explanation…’

Screengrab from a video captured from the IPL live broadcast reportedly showing Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag vaping inside the team dressing room during RR’s IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reacted to videos circulating on social media that appeared to show Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag vaping inside the team dressing room during RR’s IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

The visuals, captured during the live broadcast, quickly went viral and sparked debate online. The incident has now drawn the attention of the BCCI, with a board official confirming that Parag’s explanation will be sought before any further action is considered.

“We will be seeking an explanation from Riyan on this issue, as vaping is not allowed. Depending on his explanation, the IPL will take further course of action,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.