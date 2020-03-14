Follow Us:
Saturday, March 14, 2020
BCCI puts all domestic games including Irani Cup on hold

In a statement signed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the Board said tournaments that stand postponed are the Irani Cup, Vizzy Trophy, and the Senior Women's One-Day Challenger, among others.

Published: March 14, 2020
The BCCI on Saturday put on hold all its remaining domestic tournaments, including the blue riband Irani Cup match between the Rest of India and Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement signed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the Board said prominent tournaments that stand postponed are the Irani Cup, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women’s One-Day Knockout and the Senior Women’s One-Day Challenger, among others.

The junior women’s tournaments, put on hold until further notice, include the Under-19 One-Day knockout, Under-19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Under-19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Under-23 knockout and Under-23 One-Day Challenger.

